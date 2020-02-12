Cyprus signs arms contracts with France: Defence Ministry

NICOSIA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Cyprus has struck a defense deal with France to the tune of 240 million euros, its Defence Ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said “contracts were signed related to upgrading specific weapons systems at an estimated cost of 240 million” euros, adding that it is “part of upgrading the National Guard’s military capabilities.”

“Due to the sensitive nature of this issue and its relation to national security, no further details will be made available at present,” noted the statement. (one euro currently equals to 1.09 U.S. dollars)