Cyprus weighs Spanish evidence in match-fixing probe

NICOSIA, Cyprus – Cyprus’ attorney general will decide whether to prosecute a soccer match-fixing case after examining evidence provided by Spanish law enforcement authorities, the country’s justice minister said Tuesday.

Minister George Savvides said the evidence raises a number of “serious legal questions” that need clarification from Cyprus’ top lawyer.

“We will do what the attorney general advises. Nothing more, nothing less,” Savvides said after a meeting with top police officials who briefed him on the case. “All cases and all allegations must be investigated irrespective of who or what they concern.”

Police spokesman Christos Andreou said that last November, Spanish authorities forwarded transcripts of a telephone conversation between former AEK Larnaca player Jorge Larena and another Spanish player about betting activity on a number of Cypriot soccer matches.

He told state broadcaster CyBC that because the information was obtained through wire-tapping, it’s unclear whether it can be used in Cypriot courts that don’t accept evidence collected electronically.

Christou said despite last month’s approval of legislation permitting police to seek wire-tapping warrants for serious cases, it’s not certain that law can be invoked retroactively so that the transcripts can be used to build a case.

The latest case comes on top of a string of match-fixing allegations and arrests in the last few weeks that have roiled the sport in the country and prompted a pledge from Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades to clean up soccer.

Last week, a court ordered the detention of a soccer club president and a referee suspected of being involved in fixing the outcome of a Feb. 8 second-division match.

Police initially started an investigation last month after receiving information from UEFA about suspicious betting activity around several second division matches and cup games.

