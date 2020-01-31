Czech gov’t approves deployment of troops to Sahel region of Africa

PRAGUE, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The government of the Czech Republic approved a proposal on Monday for the deployment of forces to Mali, Niger, and Chad in order to assist in counter-terror operations, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Under the proposal, Czech forces will expand the so-called Operation Barkhane, an ongoing anti-insurgent operation in Africa’s Sahel region, assisting in the creation of a task force of European countries to assist French forces already in the region. The task force plans to continue supporting local troops and join in combat operations to eliminate terrorist and anti-government forces.

The proposal still needs to be submitted to the parliament for approval.

Czech forces are planning to station mainly in Mali while operations in Niger would involve logistics and cross-border operations, the Ministry of Defense said. The headquarters of Operation Barkhane is in Chad, meaning Czech troops would also station there, said a press release from the ministry.

The deployment is estimated to cost a minimum of 598 million Czech crowns (26.38 million U.S. dollars), according to the Ministry of Defense.

Some 4,500 French troops started Barkhane Operation in 2014 in Sahel to help Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger (collectively referred to as the “Sahel G5”) to maintain control of their territory while also preventing the region from becoming a safe-haven for Islamist groups. U.S. troops provide logistical support to the operation.