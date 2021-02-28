Czech gov’t declares new state of emergency over coronavirus

PRAGUE, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) — The Czech government on Friday evening declared a new state of emergency that will start from Saturday and last 30 days until March 28.

In the past weeks, coronavirus infections in the country continued to increase, with 14,457 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. To date, the country has recorded a total of 1,212,780 cases and 19,999 deaths, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

To control the spread of the virus, the government also decided to adopt a stricter lockdown from Monday, including limit of people’s movement, shutdown of more shops and full closure of schools. Enditem