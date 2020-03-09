Czech PM tells citizens to avoid all Italy travel

PRAGUE, March 6 – Czech citizens should avoid all travel in Italy, and those returning from the European country worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak should stay home for two weeks, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Twitter on Friday.

The Czech Republic has reported 12 cases of coronavirus in people or their close contacts who have been in northern Italy, the epicentre of the outbreak there. Families returning home from ski trips in Italy during the school holidays risk more cases.

“We call on all citizens of the Czech Republic not to travel ANYWHERE in Italy,” Babis said in a Twitter post. “And those who are coming back to stay home for 14 days after their return.”

In a separate post he asked companies to find ways to let employees work from home if possible.

The Czech government has already barred flights from northern Italian cities such as Milan or Venice. An international biathlon race this weekend is taking place without fans after the government barred spectators from the event.

The Health Ministry this week also stopped the export of respirator masks and other products such as hand disinfectants. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alex Richardson)