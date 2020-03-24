Czech Republic confirms first COVID-19 death

PRAGUE

The Czech Republic reported its first death from the novel coronavirus Sunday.

According to Czech radio, the 95-year-old man had been undergoing treatment for the virus in the capital, Prague since March 18.

In a statement from the hospital, it was announced that the patient had been suffering from various ailments.

Foreigners are not allowed to enter the country, where a state of emergency has been declared to prevent the spread of the virus.

People are also not allowed to go out without masks.

The country has recorded 1,120 confirmed cases of the virus, including six who have recovered.

The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 169 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

There are 336,000 confirmed cases worldwide with the death toll over 14,600, while more than 98,000 have recovered.

*Writing by Davut Demircan