Czech Republic – Factors To Watch on Feb 19

PRAGUE, Feb 19 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases……………….. Summary of economic data and forecasts……….. Recently released economic data……………… Previous stories on Czech data…………. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: http://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/CountryWeb/#/2E/events-overview ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== OSTRAVA STEEL: British-based conglomerate GFG Alliance will invest 2 billion euros ($2 billion), mostly in Romania and the Czech Republic, to modernise its emissions-heavy European steel plants and boost production, it said on Wednesday. EXTREMISTS: Slovakia's far right leader began the year on trial on charges of spreading hate but could end up as kingmaker in a tight parliamentary election next week, adding to nationalist challenges confronting the European Union. BUDGETS: Czech regional and local budgets showed a 31.7 billion crown ($1.37 billion) surplus in 2019, up from 8.8 billion in 2018 as municipalities and regions invested less than expected, helping the overall public budgets. CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint held near a four-week high on Tuesday while interbank market rates continued their steep climb after the central bank's hawkish turn on inflation last week. EUROPE POWER: European spot power on Tuesday firmed from low price levels on prospects of a reduction in previously record-high German wind volumes, and with French energy workers planning to curb output again as protests against pension reform plans continue. Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: [email protected]