Czech Republic – Factors To Watch on Feb 20

RATES: The Czech National Bank decided to hike rates in February due mainly to the outlook for inflation after price growth rose above its target, board member Vojtech Benda said on Thursday. TAIWAN: Beijing threatened to retaliate against Czech companies with operations in China if a senior Czech lawmaker went ahead with a planned visit to Taiwan, according to a diplomatic letter seen by Reuters. CEE MARKETS: Budapest stocks led gains in Central and Eastern Europe on Wednesday, rising 0.8% as a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases in China boosted global markets. EUROPE POWER: Europe's wholesale prompt power market was mixed on Wednesday as German prices firmed on relatively lower local wind power generation, and those in France fell on higher nuclear supply. HELICOPTERS: Italy's Leonardo had asked the Czech competition watchdog (UOHS) to stop planned purchase of United States' Bell helicopters by the Czech Army. Pravo, page 2