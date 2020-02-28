Czech Republic – Factors To Watch on Feb 26

PRAGUE, Feb 26 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases…………….. Previous stories on Czech data…………. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: http://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/CountryWeb/#/2E/events-overview ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== AVAST: Cybersecurity company Avast said it expected to deliver healthy growth in 2020 after it reported a 7.9% rise in 2019 adjusted core earnings of $483 million on revenue of $873 million. CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint strengthened against the euro on Tuesday ahead of a central bank rate-setting meeting, while stocks across the region extended losses on heightened worries about economic risks stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices rose on Tuesday as German wind power output was forecast to drop sharply and the capacity available at French nuclear plants shrank, while usage increased due to colder weather. =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ CORONAVIRUS: Czech citizens are advised not to travel to Italy’s northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto, where the new coronavirus has been reported in hundreds of cases, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said after an emergency meeting of the Security Council. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: [email protected] (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)