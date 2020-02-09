Czech Republic – Factors To Watch on Feb 7

PRAGUE, Feb 7 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases……………….. Summary of economic data and forecasts……….. Recently released economic data……………… Previous stories on Czech data…………. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: http://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/CountryWeb/#/2E/events-overview ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== RATES: The Czech National Bank delivered a surprise interest rate hike on Thursday, one last move in a long series of tightening going back to 2017 to rein in domestic prices pressures persisting in a slowing economy. * For new central bank outlook: * For central bank statement: CEZ ESCO to supply Sprava Zeleznic rail company with 1.33 TWh electricity in 2021 INDUSTRY: Czech working days adjusted industrial output fell by higher-than-expected 3.4% year-on-year in December, statistics office data showed on Thursday. CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown rose more than 0.8% on Thursday to scale its highest level since October 2012, after the Czech central bank unexpectedly raised interest rates by 25 basis points. EUROPE POWER: European spot power prices on Thursday were mixed, with those in France down on easing demand and those in Germany rising as wind power supply was forecast to halve on the day ahead. ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= MONETA: The anti-monopoly gave approval to Moneta Money Bank to buy Wustenrot’s Czech businesses. The deal still must get central bank approval. Lidove Noviny, page 12 HOUSING: Labour Minister Jana Malacova, from the junior ruling party Social Democrats, said her party was discussing a return to rent regulation after deregulation was completed in 2012. She said rent has become unsustainable and has made living in big cities a luxury. Pravo, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: [email protected] (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)