Czech Republic – Factors To Watch on Jan 23

PRAGUE, Jan 23 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases……………….. Summary of economic data and forecasts……….. Recently released economic data……………… Previous stories on Czech data…………. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: http://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/CountryWeb/#/2E/events-overview ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CHINA: China’s Hainan Airlines will halt regular direct flights between Beijing and Prague starting in March, the Prague Airport and the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies retreated on Wednesday morning, with the Czech crown also off its highest level since 2012 that it hit on Tuesday on expectations of a possible rate hike by the Czech central bank. EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity contracts for day-ahead delivery climbed in wholesale trade on Wednesday, helped by a continued fall in German wind power generation while low temperatures strengthened demand. ———————- MARKET SNAPSHOT ———————— Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2020 vs Euro 25.128 25.121 -0.03 1.16 vs Dollar 22.665 22.641 -0.11 -0.01 Czech Equities 1,140.48 1,140.48 0.92 2.23 U.S. Equities 29,186.27 29,196.04 -0.03 2.27 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= ADVERTISING SPENDING: The Czech ad market grew to 123 billion crowns in 2019, from 114.5 billion in 2018. TV advertising rose to 57.4 billion from 53.1 billion, according to Nielsen Admosphere. The biggest spender was online retailer Alza, followed by grocery retailers Kaufland and Lidl, and lottery group Sazka. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 DIGITAL TAX: The lower house approved the first of three readings for a planned digital tax for internet giants. The bill must still go through two more readings and then to the Senate. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 8; previous story: (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: [email protected] (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)