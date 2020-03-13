Czech Republic – Factors To Watch on March 11

PRAGUE, March 11 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases…………….. Previous stories on Czech data…………. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: http://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/CountryWeb/#/2E/events-overview ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CORONAVIRUS: SCHOOLS CLOSED: The Czech Republic is closing schools indefinitely and banning events hosting more than 100 people in new measures to contain the coronavirus, its prime minister said on Tuesday. CASES: There were 64 cases confirmed as of Wednesday morning, the Health Ministry said. CENTRAL BANK REACTION: Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday he did not currently see a need to cut interest rates in response to the fallout from the spread of the coronavirus but stood ready to act should it become necessary. Rusnok’s colleague on the board of the central bank, Ales Michl, said earlier on Tuesday he would propose a 25 basis point cut to help companies steer through problems brought on by the spread of the virus and related measures. PM ON CENTRAL BANK: PM Babis said on Czech Television the central bank should react, without any details. PM BABIS AT CENTRAL BANK: Prime Minister Andrej Babis attends colloquium on mortgage lending regulation at the central bank. The bank wants more powers in setting lending limits to protect financial stability under a bill in parliament. Babis has called on the bank to ease policy. News conference at 1330 GMT. TOP OFFICIALS MEET ON CHINA: The president, prime minister, and heads of both chambers of parliament meet on response to China’s threats to punish Czech firms for a planned visit by the head oft he upper house to Taiwan. The visit did not take place as the lawmaker died in January. INFLATION HIGH: Czech consumer prices rose by 0.3% on a monthly basis in February, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 3.7%, the fastest pace since March 2012, data from the statistics office showed on Tuesday. CZECH BILLIONAIRES IN SALE OF INNOGY ASSETS: German utility E.ON has shortlisted Czech billionaires and an energy group as potential buyers of its 800 million euro ($908 million) Czech retail operations, which it must sell to appease competition regulators. CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown hit a near five-month low on Tuesday as rate cut bets grew amid global unease over the spreading coronavirus, while central Europe’s stock markets recovered somewhat from their biggest drop since the 2008 global financial crisis. EUROPE POWER: European baseload power prices for year-ahead delivery rose on Tuesday, recovering from sharp falls the previous day triggered by the turmoil in global financial markets, with prices supported by gains in carbon futures, gas and oil. ===================PRESS DIGEST============================ SCHOOL CLOSURES HIT MEDICAL, SOCIAL SERVICES: The closure of schools will force many health and social workers to stay home with children, reducing the workforce available at hospitals and caring homes. Hospodarske noviny, page 2. (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: [email protected] (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)