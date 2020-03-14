Czech Republic – Factors To Watch on March 12

PRAGUE, March 12 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases…………….. Previous stories on Czech data…………. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: http://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/CountryWeb/#/2E/events-overview ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== GOVERNMENT: The government will hold an extraordinary meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the current situation on the coronavirus outbreak. DATA: Statistics office to release industrial output data (0800 GMT) CORONAVIRUS-CENBANK: The Czech National Bank could cut rates to help the economy through the coronavirus outbreak although there was not yet an acute need, Governor Jiri Rusnok said Wednesday. CORONAVIRUS-GOVERNMENT: The Czech government stands ready to help sectors of the economy hit worst by the new coronavirus outbreak and will talk to the country’s banks about the situation, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday. AUTO INDUSTRY: Europe’s major car and parts makers rushed on Wednesday to close factories and cut output in Italy and considered sending workers home elsewhere, in the first signs that coronavirus is disrupting the region’s struggling automotive industry. Volkswagen’s Czech unit Skoda also said there was the risk of a shortage of parts from China that might affect several of its plants. CEE MARKETS: Warsaw’s blue-chip index slumped on Wednesday to its lowest since April 2009 as central European stocks slipped further amid deepening worries over the coronavirus outbreak, while investors also pushed into Czech bonds. EUROPE POWER: Prompt power prices were down in European wholesale market trading on Wednesday as German wind power supply was forecast to rise nearly by a third day-on-day, overriding the bullish effect of higher demand in Europe. ===================PRESS DIGEST============================ CENBANK’S MICHL: Central bank board member Ales Michl reiterated he would propose an interest rate cut in an interview with the newspaper. Lidove Noviny, page 14 PARLIAMENT: The lower house of Parliament suspended its session until mid-April. Pravo, page 2 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: [email protected] (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)