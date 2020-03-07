Czech Republic – Factors To Watch on March 5

PRAGUE, March 5 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases…………….. Previous stories on Czech data…………. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: http://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/CountryWeb/#/2E/events-overview ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CCB – The Czech National Bank will set the counter-cyclical buffer (CCB) for banks. RATES: The Czech National Bank’s interest rates should stay put for the remainder of 2020 after a hike in February, though the coronavirus outbreak was a big uncertainty, Vice Governor Marek Mora was quoted as saying on Wednesday. CASINO: Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky has tightened his grip on French retailer Casino , raising his stake to 6.88% of the capital and 5.17% of the voting rights, a regulatory announcement showed. CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint led Central European currencies higher on Wednesday after an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve aimed at easing the economic fallout from the fast-spreading coronavirus. EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead delivery fell on Wednesday, pressured by forecasts showing a drop in consumption and increased wind and French nuclear power supply. ===================PRESS DIGEST============================ CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic has eight confirmed cases of the new coronavirus as of Thursday morning: https://www.mzcr.cz/dokumenty/koronavirus-2019-ncov-aktualni-data_18455_1.html CAR SALES DOWN: New car sales dropped by 4.2% year-on-year to 36,509 vehicles in the January-February period. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: [email protected] (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)