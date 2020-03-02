Czech Republic halts South Korea, Italy flights over…

PRAGUE, March 2 – The Czech Republic will stop flights with South Korea and cities in northern Italy and will also host an international biathlon event this week without spectators due to coronavirus concerns, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Monday.

The stoppage of flights to and from the Italian cities of Milan, Venice and Bologna will last for two weeks and could be extended, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said.

The central European country reported its first confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams)