Czech Republic registers low unemployment rate in Q4 2019

PRAUGE, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — The unemployment rate in the Czech Republic in the last quarter of 2019 was 2.1 percent, remaining at a low level, according to survey data published by the Czech Statistical Office on Monday.

The total number of unemployed person stood at 109,300, decreasing by 1,800 compared to Q4 2018. The number of people who were long-term unemployed — over a year or more, decreased by 3,800 year on year, reaching 31,100 people.

The Czech Republic also still ranks among the highest in the European Union (EU) for shares of entrepreneurs or self-employed workers in the total workforce, said the CSU, adding that the highest share of entrepreneurs is in financial and insurance, construction, information technology, and real estate.