D.C. United’s Arriola confirms torn ACL

D.C. United midfielder Paul Arriola confirmed over social media that he has sustained a torn ACL.

Arriola exited Saturday night’s 1-0 preseason win against Orlando City SC in the 30th minute with the injury.

“A few days back on February 15th, as many know, I suffered an ACL injury to my right knee that will take months to recover from,” Arriola wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“As of now it is still unclear on a timeline of events as we consult with doctors and physicians to figure out what the next best step is for myself, my career, and my knee. I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and prayers. I love you guys and I know 100% that I will be back stronger than ever.”

Arriola, 25, collected six goals and two assists in 29 appearances (28 starts) last season. He has recorded 14 goals and 12 assists in 68 matches (64 starts) since his 2017 debut.

D.C. United opens its 25th MLS season at home against the Colorado Rapids on Feb. 29.

–Field Level Media