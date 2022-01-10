Dacia offers to smear mud all over your 4×4 because research shows that most people never go off-road.

Dacia offers to smear mud all over your 4×4 because a study shows that most people never go off-road.

Dacia is introducing the world’s first Mud Wash to encourage owners to go off-road this year.

Dacia has announced a bizarre service that reimagines a car wash by substituting buckets of mud for soapy suds.

The dirty wash is being launched after research by the motoring brand revealed that the long-held stereotype about Chelsea tractors in UK cities is, in fact, true.

Over two-thirds (67 percent) of owners say the most difficult terrain their car encounters is speed bumps on the school run, according to research conducted by the no-nonsense motoring brand.

Despite being designed to be driven on difficult surfaces such as mud, ice, and rocky terrain, more than a third of Britons (40%) admitted to never driving their 4×4 off-road.

Despite the lack of dirt and off-road pursuits, 17% of 4×4 owners in the UK said their vehicle never gets muddy. Nearly a quarter (22%) of owners said they washed their vehicles once a week.

Despite spending up to six figures on some 4×4 vehicles with cutting-edge technology, more than a third (35%) of owners admitted to only knowing how to operate one or two of the traction controls and buttons in their vehicle.

One-quarter of respondents (24%) said they always drive in standard mode, while one-tenth of respondents (10%) said they couldn’t tell if their vehicle was in 4×4 mode.

Dacia is launching the world’s first Mud Wash in response to these findings, in an effort to encourage owners to go on their own off-road adventures this year.

The first-of-its-kind free service, available to all 4×4 owners across the UK, will transform pristine 4x4s by giving them a muddy makeover, creating an aesthetic that looks like the car has been on an epic adventure, and can be booked at www.dacia.co.ukadventure-ready.

Dacia’s anti-clean team, based in London West, will liberally and expertly apply mud to vehicles, covering the lower body and wheel arches.

The team will ensure that you are not only adventure ready, but also road ready to safely navigate whatever adventures await you after your specialist mud wash.

