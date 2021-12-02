Dad, 30, denies killing his toddler son in a public swimming pool cubicle.

The father, 30, denies killing his 2-year-old son in a public swimming pool cubicle.

A TRIPLE MURDER suspect has denied killing his toddler son in a public swimming pool cubicle today.

Jordan Monaghan, 30, is accused of smothering Logan, who was 21 months old at the time, and killing his daughter Ruby, who was 24 days old at the time, on New Year’s Day 2013.

The prosecutor, Duncan Smith QC, suggested the digger driver killed the children after his partner, Laura Gray, 28, the mother of his children, told him their relationship was over.

Monaghan and Logan arrived at the swimming pool in Blackburn, Lancashire, at 2.06 p.m., and left 27 minutes later, according to CCTV footage.

Monaghan explained that he changed and then realized he had forgotten his son’s swimming cap, preventing them from entering the pool.

“In those 27 minutes that you were alone with Logan in the lower part of Waves, what were you doing to him?” Mr Smith interrogated the defendant during cross-examination.

“I wasn’t doing anything to him,” Monaghan of Blackburn responded.

“You were blocking his airways, weren’t you?” Mr Smith continued.

“I was looking for a cubicle,” Monaghan explained.

“It was there that you killed Logan,” the prosecutor said.

Monaghan was seen leaving at 2.33 p.m. with a rain cover pulled over a pushchair to conceal the fact that his son had died, according to CCTV.

The jury was told that when he returned home, he told Miss Gray that Logan was sleeping and then left the house to ensure that he was “putting distance” between himself and the discovery that the toddler had died.

Six years later, when Miss Adams wanted to end the relationship, Monaghan allegedly killed his new partner, Evie Adams, 23, by overdosing her with illegal prescription drugs, Preston Crown Court heard.

Monaghan has admitted to lying to police about trying to obtain illegal prescription drugs through social media, including a WhatsApp group called UK Tablets, but he claims the drugs were for him and that he did not give any to Miss Adams.

Mr Smith read some of the messages found in Miss Adams’ body, including messages about “pregabs” – or pregabalin, an anti-anxiety drug – tramadol, zopiclone, and diazepam.

Miss Adams became confused, struggled with her balance, and could only focus her vision with one eye in the days leading up to her death, according to Mr Smith, which he attributed to the diazepam.

Monaghan was “stringing her along” about making appointments with her GP, he told the jury.

“I took all the tablets you gave me,” Miss Adams wrote two days before her death in a message to Monaghan.

Miss Adams had mentioned paracetamol tablets, according to Monaghan.

During the evening…

