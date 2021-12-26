Dad, 35, insists it was a ‘joke’ to get Joe Biden to say ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on the Christmas NORAD Santa tracker call.

A FATHER-OF-FOUR claims he insisted it was a joke when he duped the President into saying “Let’s Go Brandon.”

During the NORAD Santa Tracker event, Jared Schmeck, 35, duped Biden into saying the meme phrase, which is code for ‘f**k Joe Biden’ on the right.

Schmeck, an Oregon native who worked as a police officer and for an electric company, duped the president into saying the popular slogan that has swept the country in recent months.

“I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas,” Biden says in the virtual call to the father.

“I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well, and Let’s Go Brandon,” the father responds.

“Let’s Go Brandon,” the president replied foolishly.

Schmeck later clarified that he “meant no offense” and that he is a “free-thinker and follower of Jesus Christ,” rather than a “Trumper.”

Schmeck said it was a joke but also an expression of his dissatisfaction with Trump’s policies, including vaccine mandates, inflation, and supply chain issues.

“At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr Biden,” Schmeck said in an interview with the Oregonian, “but I am frustrated because I believe he could be doing a better job.”

Since becoming famous in October, Biden has never been seen reacting to the phrase.

After NASCAR racer Brandon Brown’s viral NBC interview following his NASCAR Xfinity Series victory on October 2, the meme phrase was born.

The crowd behind Brown is seen chanting “f*** Joe Biden,” but the NBC reporter claims the chant was “let’s go Brandon,” which has since been referred to as damage control.

Following the viral interview, large crowds have chanted “f*** Joe Biden” at sporting events across the country in protest of his presidency.

People have been making and sharing memes with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon” all over social media.

The phrase “Let’s go Brandon” or “F**k Joe Biden” has been turned into merch, with hoodies and flags bearing the words “Let’s go Brandon” or “F**k Joe Biden” on them.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said in November that the president was unconcerned.

When asked about the slogan by an NBC reporter during a press briefing, Psaki responded, “I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it.”

