Dad allegedly’murdered’ his 3-month-old daughter with an ‘appalling catalogue of injuries,’ including 31 rib fractures and five limb fractures.

Dad allegedly’murdered’ his 3-month-old daughter and left her with an ‘appalling catalogue of injuries,’ including 31 rib fractures and five limb fractures.

A COURT heard today that a baby girl was starved and suffered an “appalling catalogue of injuries” before her father murdered her.

Eleanor Easey, three months old at the time of her death, was discovered with 31 rib fractures and five more fractures on her limbs.

According to the report, the baby also had “older head and neurological injuries” and had been “dangerously inappropriately fed.”

After being subjected to “some form of shaking with an impact to the head,” she died of a “brain injury that was incompatible with life,” jurors heard.

Eleanor’s father, Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial today for her murder at the family home in Norfolk in December 2018.

Carly Easey, the baby’s mother, is also facing charges of child cruelty and causing or allowing a child’s death.

The couple met in 2016 on the dating site Muddy Matches and married two years later, according to Norwich Crown Court.

Carly Easey, who worked as a yard assistant at a stables, became pregnant that year but miscarried, according to reports.

She became pregnant with Eleanor, but was “unwilling to acknowledge her condition and appeared to be in denial,” according to the court.

As a result of her appearance as “anxious” and saying she was “not ready for a baby,” her case was referred to safeguarding as a “concealed pregnancy,” jurors heard.

Eleanor was born on September 12, 2019, with Christopher Easey, a “delusional” pig stockman, allegedly comparing his job to that of a midwife.

He called 999 three months later, saying the baby was “struggling to breathe,” according to the court.

Eleanor was found “very pale, floppy, eyes half open” by paramedics who arrived within minutes.

She was rushed to the hospital, but she was unable to be saved, and she died the following day.

The baby had an “appalling catalogue of inflicted injuries,” according to tests, and was a “poorly-nourished infant.”

“This baby died as a result of an inflicted, non-accidental injury,” prosecutor Sally Howes QC said at the start of the case.

“The prosecution alleges that her father, Christopher Easey, murdered her.

“Her mother (Carly) is charged with allowing a child’s death by failing to protect this vulnerable young infant from foreseeable physical harm.”

Christopher Easey told police his baby daughter was hurt when he had to use the emergency brake on his way back from dropping his wife off at work for a shift at a pub, according to the court.

He claimed he heard Eleanor “squeal” as the car slowed from 50 to 5 miles per hour.

The father also talked to paramedics on the way to the hospital…

