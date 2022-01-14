Dad claims that the Hermes courier ran over the guitar he bought for his daughter but that it was still delivered.

Dad claims that the Hermes courier ran over the guitar he bought for his daughter, but it was still delivered.

A DAD claims a Hermes courier ran over a guitar he bought for his daughter but managed to deliver it anyway.

When it arrived smashed with tyre tracks on the box, Jason Foster, 53, was furious.

Jason, who had ordered it for his daughter Chloe’s 16th birthday, believes the driver left it with a neighbor because he knew he wouldn’t take it.

The £79 guitar was badly crushed but not completely flattened, so he believes another object took the brunt of the vehicle’s impact when it was run over.

“They smashed it and then delivered it anyway,” Jason, of Bedford, said.

“There was clearly a reason why it was delivered to my neighbor.”

“The driver informed our neighbor that we were not at home, but our house was never left unattended.”

It irritates me.

“It might have saved me time and effort if I were a member of The Who, but I’m not.”

A replacement guitar was agreed upon by the guitar’s seller.

Jason, a sports instructor, also contacted Hermes, which apologized and offered him “a goodwill payment for the inconvenience caused.”