Dad famous for making incredible school lunches for his two daughters shares his top sandwiches

A father who is famous for making incredible-looking and tasting school lunches for his two young daughters has revealed how you too can revolutionise your kids’ midday meals for the year ahead.

George Georgievski, 46, from Melbourne, has made a living from whipping up eye-popping and tasty school meals, and he is now the author of several books on the subject.

George revealed how to make his three favourite types of school sandwiches: the ‘sandling’, the ‘spring roll’ and the ‘ravwich’.

So what do you need to do?

First of all, the talented dad tackled the ‘sandling’ or the ‘dumpling sandwich’.

To make this, George said all you need is some bread, butter or mayonnaise, your choice of fillings and a large red wine glass.

‘Drink some wine, empty your wine glass and use it to frame and cut out the bread,’ he explained.

‘Next, flatten the bread a little bit, cup it, smear some butter or mayo on it and add your ingredients.’

George opted for some ham off the bone and cheese, before he then folded the little ‘sandling’ in half and pinched it around the edges to create a scalloped effect.

‘That’s it! My simple sandling creation,’ he said.

The second sandwich George is a fan of is the ‘spring roll spring wich’ – which, unlike regular spring rolls, isn’t filled with fats and carbs but can be stuffed full of healthy ingredients.

‘To make this, simply cut the crusts off the bread and again, you can smear some butter or mayonnaise on it,’ George said.

Following this, add your ingredients.

Chicken, cheese, ham and lettuce all work well – but George said you need to make sure they are all one centimetre away from the edge of the bread.

‘Then, all you need to do it fold it and roll it and roll it. Then you have a spring roll!’ he said.

Finally, George looked at the ‘ravwich’ or the ravioli sandwich.

‘These sandwiches were all created by my girls and I,’ George said.

‘We just wanted to use the same ingredients we all use to make sandwiches and turn them into something cool and bite-sized.’

To make the ‘ravwich’, all you need to do is flatten a piece of bread, cut it in half and add your ingredients.

‘Then, cover it with the other half and use a pasta cutter to create the jagged edges,’ George said.

‘There we have a ravwich!’

Speaking previously to FEMAIL, George revealed exactly why he turned to changing up school lunches.

‘Kids like bite-sized, fun and creative food,’ he said. ‘My philosophy is to turn everyday food into something cool.’

When it comes to how you too can improve your lunchboxes, George said it’s all about a bit of colour.

‘Bright colours in the form of fresh produce [are key], use the rainbow as a form of inspiration,’ George told Daily Mail Australia.

The father of two also recommends making your sandwiches less boring by putting twists on them.

‘A bento box is also a cool and easier way to pack school lunches,’ he said.

‘There is no cross contamination – which is often an issue for kids – and it’s also leak proof, which means the food looks good.’

While you might think that preparing a lunchbox that is as good looking as George’s takes hours, the 46-year-old said that in fact, it only takes him between five and ten minutes.

‘I’m usually prepared, which helps,’ he said.

‘I spend one afternoon peeling, cutting and washing all the fruit and veggies. Then I can just keep them in airtight containers in the fridge ready to go.’

Typically his lunches are stuffed full of ‘bite-sized vegetables’.

Mini cucumbers, mini tomatoes and mini carrots are big hits in his household, while using a red capsicum as a cup for other food has also proven popular.

‘Anything bite-sized is less daunting for children,’ he said.

‘They’re more likely to pick it up and try it.

‘Smaller pieces of fruit are fun to use for their bright colours also. Strawberries and grapes are my favourites.’

George said watery fruits are a big no no in lunchboxes, as they could leak and ruin the aesthetic of your lunchbox.

‘Veggies that tend to wilt quickly like leafy greens are also a no go,’ he said.

The creative dad said that while he loves tomatoes, he tends to steer clear from both them and other watery vegetables within sandwiches.

‘They make the bread go soggy and that neither looks nor tastes good,’ he said.

If you’ve only got five minutes to whip together a school lunchbox for the next day, George said it’s all about the croissant.

‘It’s the easiest because it’s already in a pretty shape,’ he said.

All you need to do is cut it in half, add some fillings and pair it with popcorn, three vegetables and two fruits in your other bento sections.

‘The key is to be prepared,’ George said.

‘If you can have things ready to go before you make the lunches, then it will never take you more than five or ten minutes.’

George is now an internet sensation with almost 70,000 followers on his Instagram account, and a loyal fanbase of parents around the world.

His first book, Lunchbox Express, is out now , and it is full of time-saving hacks, more than 70 low-sugar lunch ideas, shopping lists and his own creative recipes.