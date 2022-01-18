Dad is furious as his GCSE student daughter is placed in isolation ‘because her trousers are too tight,’ according to the school.

Dad is furious as his GCSE student daughter is placed in isolation at school ‘because her trousers are too tight.’

A DAD claims he was enraged when his daughter was placed in isolation “because her pants were too tight.”

The enraged father claimed that his teenage daughter and other female students at Scott Medical and Healthcare College in Plymouth, Devon, were punished for showing too much ankle.

When she was pulled aside for showing less than “three-quarters of an inch” of skin, the teen, who is in her final year of GCSEs, was reportedly wearing the school’s trousers, loafer shoes, and her trainer socks.

Her “enraged” father has now blasted the college’s policy, which states that students’ trousers must touch their shoes and that their ankles must not be visible.

“The school sent out an email before the Christmas break stating the policy, and after Christmas there will be a drive to ensure that all trousers are in line with the policy, and if you can get trousers in the sale, get them in the sale,” he told Plymouth Live.

“I’ve always brought my children’s (uniform) in September, which will last them for the entire school year unless it rips or tears, in which case I’ll buy a new set for the following year – I’m not made of money.”

“In September, we bought my daughter two pairs of trousers, and they touched her shoes, as stated.”

Fitted trousers is how I’d describe them.

She’s been wearing them since September.”

The student’s father confirmed that his daughter returned to school on January 7 and that staff members offered her some alternative legwear.

Her father, on the other hand, complained that they were “too tight,” even suggesting that they were “pornographic.”

“I told my daughter that she needed to try them on because the college is giving us an option,” the father continued, “and an hour or so later she called back to say her trousers were too tight, rather than the length being the initial issue.”

“I had my daughter send me a photo of them and asked if it was pornographic if it showed more off – you wouldn’t wear that to the gym,” she said, which made my blood boil.

“I told my daughter to take them off and put her own trousers back on, and she was told that if she didn’t, she would be put back in isolation and lose her education.”

A spokesperson for Scott Medical and Healthcare College claimed that parents who were unsure about the uniform policies could get help.

“Our expectation is that all students present themselves in-line,” said Will Smith, CEO of Greenshaw Learning Trust.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.