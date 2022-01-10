Dad killed his 10-year-old daughter and himself in a murder-suicide after setting fire to the house as she texted her grandmother, “I’m scared.”

Dad killed his 10-year-old daughter and himself in a murder-suicide after setting fire to the house while she texted her grandmother, “I’m scared.”

An inquest heard that a SCHOOLGIRL who was killed by her father in a murder-suicide after he set fire to their home texted her grandmother and said, “Help, I’m scared.”

Paige Bolton, 10, was terrified and sent the desperate text before she and her father, Garry Bolton, 47, were engulfed by the fire in their burning home’s locked bathroom.

According to Hull Live, an inquest into their deaths concluded that Mr Bolton deliberately set fire to the house in Hull on January 25, 2020.

Paige and her father were found in the bath after firefighters broke down the locked bathroom door.

Paige and her father were rescued, but he died on the spot.

Paige was carried from the house in her pyjamas by paramedics for 45 minutes, but she couldn’t be saved and died in hospital.

Assistant coroner Ian Sprakes referred to the chilling texts Paige sent before she died in bringing the inquest to a narrative conclusion, which began in August last year.

“Daddy is scaring me,” the girl texted her grandmother Patricia Bolton.

Why aren’t you able to assist me?”

The inquest heard that Mr Bolton had written a note expressing his desire to self-harm.

Because the fire started in the middle of the bed, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service station manager Richard Gibson believes it was “deliberate.”

There was no evidence of an accident, such as a candle, a faulty battery, or a discarded match, he told the inquest.

“I believe the ignition was caused by an unidentified naked flame,” he said.

“The fact that the fire was in the middle of the bed leads me to believe it was done on purpose.”

Paige and Bolton died from smoke inhalation, according to a post mortem.

It was the family’s second tragedy, after the schoolgirl’s twin brother Ethan died at the age of six months in 2009.

Mr Bolton had never recovered from his son’s death, according to the evidence presented at the hearing.

He’d also become “paranoid,” and because of the shape of his head, he was cruelly dubbed “Sloth” from the film The Goonies.

Paige had been removed from her school by the ex-squaddie after she was dubbed “the retard’s daughter.”

“Garry had been bullied his entire life and was an easy target because he would not stand up for himself,” his sister Tracey said.

“He was a devoted and loving father to Paige, whom he adored, and he always put her first.”

“He was kind and thoughtful.”

He was a gentle giant with a laid-back personality.

He was concerned about his family, but he couldn’t seem to get past the…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.