‘Dad killed his two-year-old son, who had suffered head injuries at the age of six weeks,’ according to the police report.

A DAD has been charged with the murder of his two-year-old son and has appeared in court today.

Matthew Banks, 33, is accused of manslaughter in the death of his young son Leo at the family’s home.

According to Worthing Magistrates Court, the youngster was first admitted to hospital with head injuries when he was six weeks old.

The two-year-old had been receiving specialized in-patient and out-patient treatment, according to police.

At their family home in Chichester, West Sussex, Banks is said to have murdered Leo.

Worthing JPs remanded him on unconditional bail until he appears in Portsmouth Crown Court later this year.

“A father from Chichester has appeared in court to answer a charge of manslaughter of his two-year-old son,” a Sussex Police spokesman said.

“Banks did not enter a plea, and the case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court for trial, with an initial plea and case preparation hearing scheduled for March 11.”

“At the moment, he is free on conditional bail from the court.”

“Leo died in hospital in February 2020, at the age of two years, after receiving specialist in-patient and out-patient treatment for head injuries he sustained when he was six weeks old in December 2017.”

“An investigation by officers from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit led to the prosecution, which was authorised by the CPS.”