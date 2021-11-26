Dad plans a family trip to Canada, but his 11-year-old son is unable to leave the hotel room because he has not been fully jabbed.

Dad plans a family trip to Canada, but his 11-year-old son is unable to leave the hotel room because he has not yet been fully jabbed.

Because of Canada’s Covid rules for unvaccinated children, Sam, 11, will spend his holiday cooped up in his hotel room ‘just staring at mountains.’

A frustrated father has described how his family’s February ski trip to Canada could be ruined due to restrictions his son faces as a result of his lack of Covid vaccination.

Martin Ford, 49, has booked an eight-day ski vacation to Mont-Tremblant with his wife Helen, 48, and son Sam, 11, who was ineligible for a Covid vaccine in the UK but recovered from the virus.

Because of Canada’s current Covid restrictions, which require unvaccinated children to stay away from crowded areas for 14 days after arriving in the country, Sam faces a holiday spent “just staring at mountains” in his hotel room, which Mr Ford described as “tortuous” for him.

He went on to say that either Mr Ford or his wife would take turns babysitting while the other went skiing.

Because he can’t claim back the £4,500 he paid for the trip on insurance, the senior construction manager at Network Rail is eager for the family to go on vacation. He also wants to spend time with his wife and son because he travels a lot.

He said he will be forced to cancel the trip if Canada’s rules for unvaccinated children do not change.

“We need to get away – I need some time away with my family,” he said.

It would be much easier if we could immunize children as other countries do.

“It’s possible that many people are unaware of these rules.

They might get away without realizing it, and their vacation will be ruined.”

Mr Ford explained that the family must first clear another hurdle before boarding the plane.

While the couple is fully vaccinated and exempt from Canada’s quarantine rules, children who are not fully vaccinated must show proof of a positive Covid-19 test taken 14 to 180 days prior to arrival or a PCR test 72 hours prior to departure.

However, proving that their son has recovered from Covid is difficult.

Covid is a service provided by the NHS.

