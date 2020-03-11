Dad posts ‘nightmare’ snap on Facebook of stairs after son does a ‘sneaky dump’

The parent shared a photo of the skid mark that was left on the stairs by his child after he shuffled down naked on them and parents on Facebook couldn’t help but have sympathy for him

Changing a baby’s diaper is probably one of the most stomach-churning chores parents have to do when raising a child.

One dad certainly dreaded the moment his son did a number two after he shuffled down the stairs completely naked.

Paul Watson explained that his child had secretly pooped somewhere upstairs before making his way down the steps on his bottom.

Posting on Facebook , the dad captioned the snap online : “Have a kid they said…

“When running his bath and he decides to take a sneaky dump somewhere then hide downstairs but you also taught him to go down the stairs on his bum.”

Since he shared on social media, his post received around 11,000 shares and comments from parents who were sympathetic to him.

One parent wrote: “What a nightmare.”

Another added: “I can’t imagine how you coped with that.”

A third commented: “Welcome to parenthood.”

While a fourth joked: “This makes me feel slightly better about my situation.”

In other parenting news, previously a tired mum did a school run but forgot her kids at home.

The “half-asleep” woman only noticed the blunder when she was nearly at the school and took out her phone to capture her priceless reaction.

Filming the empty passenger seat next to her, and panning round to show the unoccupied chairs in the back, she struggles to talk between fits of laughter.

Her video was reposted on Twitter , with the caption: “She really drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car I can’t stop laughing.”

It tickled many others, as one replied: “She said hmm you guys are pretty quiet this morning.”