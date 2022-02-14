‘Dad throws baby against wall, fractures his skull, because he was a distraction while he was playing video games,’ says the mother.

A COUPLE has been charged with felony child abuse after the father allegedly threw their 8-month-old baby while playing video games.

Dakota Vick, 24, was detained on February 10th.

In December 2021, Theodor Hurt, then 23 years old, was arrested.

The couple is accused of lying to the authorities about their daughter’s fractured skull.

The house’s other children, ages 2, 4, 6, and 8, have been placed in state care.

Vick told police in a second interview that she had witnessed her husband hitting their daughter and was upset with how he handled the situation.

When the couple took the girl to Children’s Hospital in Omaha on November 19, they told the staff that their baby had fallen off the couch while getting her diaper changed.

The child “was found to have a skull fracture and significant swelling on the right side of her head,” according to records.

On November 23, Hurt told police that he was “irritated with his daughter for crying while he was trying to play video games and drink shots” with his friends online.

Hurt became enraged and took the girl upstairs, throwing her into her pack-n-play so hard that she hit her head against the wall.

He explained that his daughter had been fussy because she had missed a nap earlier that day.

Hurt told police that he began crying because of his actions after seeing her cry.

Vick claimed that on November 19, her mother-in-law saw the child fall off the couch at least once.

Hurt’s mother said she saw the child fall after dropping off two older grandchildren at school while being interviewed by police.

She also claimed that she did not notice the swelling in the child’s head until the next day.

The couple is still being held in police custody, with bail set at $82,000 and $25,000, respectively.

Hurt has entered a guilty plea to his charges, but Vick has yet to do so.

