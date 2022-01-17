Dad unearths a hidden treasure beneath the floorboards, and what he does with it is AMAZING.

Dad discovers a hidden treasure beneath the floorboards, and what he does with it is AMAZING.

A DAD has transformed a hidden cellar beneath his rotting floorboards into a home cinema.

Ben Mann, 39, was looking into the flooring at a home in Cradley Heath, West Midlands, when he discovered a hidden staircase leading to the basement.

Unfortunately, the cellar was flooded with water and rubble, forcing Ben and his partner Kimberley to temporarily postpone the project.

But now he’s transformed it into a stunning home theater, complete with a custom-made sofa, projector, and bar area.

Bella, the family’s one-year-old daughter, uses the room as a playroom.

“There were some issues with rotten floorboards, and the person I bought the house from wouldn’t let me investigate any further until we moved in,” Ben explained.

“After noticing that many of the houses on our street had cellars and steps leading down, I had an inkling that something was hidden underneath.”

“I took a chance and guessed where the stairwell would be, cutting the hatch open and discovering a flooded cellar.

“It was in terrible shape; there was a foot of water and rubble on the ground.”

“I had to replace all of the floorboards and joists because they were rotting.”

“Despite the fact that it needed a lot of work, I saw it as an exciting bonus.”

Ben spent £4,500 on the cellar makeover and was able to repurpose a lot of the materials.

He even devised his own water pumping system, which saved him a lot of money.

“The work began in October 2020 but was only recently completed due to the fact that it was an ongoing project,” Ben explained.

“There’s a large L-shaped lounger, shelving racks, a popcorn machine, a sweet vending machine, a mini fridge, a projector, and a bar area,” says the author.

“It’s about 12 square metres in size and a fully functional room that we’re glad we found.”