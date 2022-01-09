Dad, who is afraid of needles, gets his first vaccine in the car while listening to The Prodigy.

Dad, who has a needle phobia, gets his first vaccine in the car while listening to The Prodigy.

Stephen Ellis received the vaccine last month after postponing eleven appointments due to a fear of needles.

As Omicron quickly spread across the country, his courage was relayed to Boris Johnson, who launched a booster campaign.

The 42-year-old father of two summoned the courage to get his first tetanus shot, but only if he could do it in his car while listening to loud music.

He scheduled his appointment for February of last year, but due to his fear of needles, he waited nearly a year to be injected.

“I had so many occasions where I would walk to the vaccine center doors and turn around,” Stephen, who has been diabetic since he was 18 months old, said.

“I’d then sit in the car for three hours, crying uncontrollably.”

“I knew I needed the vaccination in order to resume my normal life.”

“It was like an out-of-body experience when I finally got the shot.”

I didn’t want to be embarrassed if I turned away because the vaccine center wasn’t very busy.

“A volunteer named Hugh approached me and spoke to me, calming me down and asking me to remove my sweater.

I couldn’t do it even though I tried.

“I told you the only way was to listen to loud music in the car,” I said.

So I sat in my seat and braced myself as if a plane was about to crash while The Prodigy was performing.”

Stephen, who works in a container depot, has had a fear of needles (trypanaphobia) since he was a child, when he was treated for diabetes on a daily basis.

He claims that after visiting the Diabetes Centre in Ipswich and receiving an insulin pen, he became a better patient.

When he had to shield at the end of 2020, he was forced to quit his job, but he was shocked when Boris began his vaccine roll-out.

“I was terrified,” he said, “because I knew that if I saw the Prime Minister on TV, I’d be one step closer to a needle again.”

“About five years ago, I had a blood test, and it’s all a blur now.”

I dislike it when people touch the side of my arm because it reminds me of needles.

“Even if I see someone with cotton wool on their arm where they’ve had the vaccine…

