Dad who spent Covid pandemic in hospital waiting for heart transplant is clapped as he finally heads home

A DAD who spent the entire coronavirus pandemic in hospital waiting for a heart transplant was clapped as he went home yesterday after his op.

Sales engineer Richard Priest, 54, was admitted to Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge on New Year’s Eve.

There was a false hope of a donor heart in March, then the number of transplants plunged in lockdown.

He finally had his op in July and is going home to Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, after more than 200 days in hospital.

Mr Priest said that the professionalism of the healthcare staff meant it felt like the pandemic was something that “happened in another country”.

His wife and daughter, Georgia Priest, were able to visit him on VE Day, for the first time since March, and he played games of virtual chess with his step-son Ben Smith via video call.

Richard hugged wife Rachael, who said: “I can’t wait to get him home.”

Asked what he was looking forward to the most, he said: “Fish and chips.

“Seeing my wife, seeing my daughter, seeing my dog.

“Some alcohol – it’s seven months since I’ve had a proper beer.

“Just all sorts of things, a normal way of life, the things you take for granted.”

