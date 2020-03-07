Dad’s heartbreaking reaction as predator who raped his two-year-old daughter jailed

The father of a two-year-old who was horrifically raped and left with a sexually transmitted disease has shared his emotional reaction to the crime that shocked the nation.

A 27-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to sexual intercourse without consent at the Alice Springs Supreme Court on Friday, and was sentenced to a prison term.

The toddler suffered severe internal injuries including cuts, bleeding, swelling and bruising after the man raped her in her home at Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory while her mother was sleeping in 2018.

He said he couldn’t expressed his sadness and had no words for what had happened to his daughter, according to AAP.

Crown Prosecutor Glen Dooley read the father’s victim impact statement to the court.

‘[He] says firstly that his family and he are strong, that he just can’t express his sadness and he has no words,’ Mr Dooley said, according to NT NEWS.

‘He comments on the situation with his wife. He says that she is just trying to be a mum… and doesn’t want to know or think about this business.’

Horrific details of the crime were revealed to the court during sentencing.

The rapist infected the child with the sexually transmitted disease gonorrhoea, in the attack on February 15, 2018, and she suffered severe psychological damage.

Mr Dooley told the court the offender had removed the little girl from the lounge room where she was sleeping, and took her to the bedroom where he raped her.

When he was done, he put her back in the lounge room.

Sometime later that night, another man saw the girl bleeding and woke her mother who dressed her and hailed an ambulance and police vehicle, ABC news reported.

After being treated at Tennant Creek Hospital she had to be flown to Adelaide where she had a blood transfusion due to the severity of her injuries.

Mr Dooley told Judge Judith Kelly that the offending was in the worst category with a maximum penalty of life in jail.

‘This is a crime that deeply disturbed the Tennant Creek community and the nation,’ he said.

The Crown Prosecutor said the man had shown no remorse, denied the offense and constructed an alibi that police investigators had dismantled.

The man’s defence lawyer, John McBride, admitted it had been a terrible act against a vulnerable child but said a psychologist’s report showed the offender had shown some remorse for his actions.

He told the court the man had suffered since age 15 from bouts of homelessness and substance abuse.

The man has been in custody since his arrest.

News of the rape shocked Australia when it happened.

Children’s Commissioner Colleen Gwynne’s released a redacted report into the toddler’s rape in April 2018 that revealed child protection authorities had been notified many times about the girl’s welfare but had failed to act.

Then-prime minister Malcolm Turnbull was so shocked after reading the graphic details in the uncensored report that he flew to Tennant Creek.

A $78 million regional deal to improve economic and social services in the town followed along with emergency liquor restrictions

The man was jailed for 13 years with a non-parole period of nine-and-a-half years.