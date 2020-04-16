Daesh regains strength in the wake of the pandemic

Jihadists also fear the consequences of the pandemic for their own health. But above all they see it as an opportunity to take advantage of the current disorganization of Western troops and national armies.

“The virus only reaches the disbelievers”, say Daesh sympathizers quoted by the Saudi channel Al-Arabiya. “While international bodies are alarmed by the arrival of the coronavirus in northern Syria and in the camps where thousands of members of the terrorist organization are locked up, the jihadists continue to use extremist rhetoric.”

Indeed, writes Jason Burke, Africa correspondent for The Guardian British, “The Islamic State organization [Daech] initially described Covid-19 as a punishment ” divine inflicted on the isés crusaders ’because “Atheism and immorality”.

A pandemic caused by “sins and obscenity”

Since then, the organization has realized that the jihadists themselves are not immune to the epidemic and recommends health rules to its members. “Mbut at the same time, it also encourages them to exploit the current weakness of western countries ”, adds Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi, a researcher at George Washington University, quoted by The Guardian.

Although she advises not to move to Western countries to launch attacks, she urges those already there to act. German police come from

[…]