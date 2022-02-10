DaeshISIS has 6,000-10,000 fighters in Iraq and Syria, according to a UN official.

According to Vladimir Voronkov, the group retains the ability to carry out attacks such as hit-and-runs, ambushes, and roadside bombs.

WASHINGTON, DC

According to the UN’s counter-terrorism chief, DaeshISIS has 6,000-10,000 fighters operating in Iraq and Syria.

Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office, spoke at a UN Security Council briefing, urging member states to maintain gains against the terror group’s threats in order to prevent its spread.

“The group maintained its ability to launch attacks at a steady rate during the reporting period, including hit-and-run operations, ambushes, and roadside bombs in both countries.”

It also continued to attack government forces and civilians, ostensibly in order to create panic and put pressure on the authorities,” Voronkov said.

He warned that after major defeats, the group is known for its ability to regroup and even intensify its activities.

“Military counter-terrorism operations may be necessary,” he continued, “but comprehensive measures, with a strong focus on prevention, are required to address the dynamics that fuel terrorism’s appeal.”

Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of DaeshISIS, was killed last week after blowing himself up during a US-led operation in northern Syria.

After Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by the US in 2019, Al-Qurayshi, whose real name was Amir Muhammad Saeed Abdul Rahman Al-Mawla, took over.

Following Al-Qurayshi’s death, Voronkov stated that it is critical to maintain momentum.

“Now is the time to address the grievances that Daesh and other terrorist groups exploit with their propaganda in order to recruit new recruits.

He stated, “We must concentrate on restoring human dignity, trust, and social cohesion.”

“This must begin with addressing the desperate situation in Syria’s and Iraq’s displacement camps and detention facilities.”