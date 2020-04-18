Daily Bangladeshi death toll hits new high of 15

DHAKA, April 17 (Xinhua) — Bangladesh reported 15 new deaths of COVID-19 patients Friday, the country’s biggest daily increase since last month.

“Health officials confirmed another 15 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country since March 18 to 75,” Health Minister Zahid Maleque said at an online press briefing.

He said the number of confirmed cases increased to 1,838, with 266 more cases reported in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time on Friday.

According to the minister, samples from 2,190 persons were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh. Enditem