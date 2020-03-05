Daily coronavirus cases outside of China are now 18 TIMES higher than inside the worst-hit nation

The number of coronavirus cases being diagnosed outside of China each day is now 18 times higher than inside the hardest-hit nation.

Beijing confirmed just 120 new cases yesterday in the lowest daily toll since the crisis began to take hold in the middle of January.

World Health Organization figures show 2,103 patients were struck down outside of China, with most recorded in Iran, South Korea and Italy.

The escalating crisis, which has seen 96,000 people infected across the world, has changed course dramatically in the past two weeks.

Data shows the number of daily cases on February 19 – two weeks ago – was 17 times higher in China than the rest of the world combined.

As China’s outbreak has dramatically slowed in the last week, Beijing has now started to help other nations battling outbreaks of their own.

Chinese health officials have already sent 250,000 face masks and 5,000 testing kits to Iran, which has recorded more than 3,500 cases and 107 deaths.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China has sent tests to Pakistan, Japan and some African countries, as well as Iran.

Zhao told a press conference: ‘While fighting the epidemic at home, we will continue working with other sides and offer them assistance.’

China was ostracised by the world at the beginning of its outbreak, which emerged in Wuhan in Hubei province at the end of December.

Countries around the world restricted travel to China. The UK still advises against all but essential travel to the mainland.

But now China fears travellers could bring in cases of the infection, with 20 imported cases already confirmed from Italy and Iran.

Several cities and provinces including Beijing have imposed a 14-day quarantine on people arriving from hard-hit countries.

This week China flew 146 citizens home from Iran – just a month after governments rushed to evacuate their own citizens out of Wuhan.

The number of new coronavirus cases reported outside of China exceeded those in the country for the first time on February 26.

Cases have since skyrocketed outside of China, with worsening outbreaks in South Korea, Iran, Italy, Japan, Germany, Spain and France.

More than 16,000 cases have now been recorded outside of China, including nearly 5,000 in Europe.

A few weeks ago, Chinese officials were putting in calls to try and shore up overseas support as countries imposed travel bans.

Now, outgoing calls are to offer technical advice, sharing China’s coronavirus fight through video conferences with the EU and other nations.

State media reported that a manual offering advice on controlling the spread of the virus had been translated into Persian and made free to download.

After scrambling with a huge shortage of medical equipment, China is now looking to export material.

An industry ministry spokeswoman this week said China’s production of hazmat suits now exceeds demand from Hubei province, where the virus first emerged.