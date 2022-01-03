Daily Covid-19 infections: 157,758 new cases as Boris Johnson admits the NHS will be under a lot of stress.

The number of cases is still high in the week after Christmas, with staff absences putting a strain on public services.

On Monday, another 157,758 coronavirus cases were reported across England and Scotland, indicating that the number of cases is continuing to rise after the holiday season.

The figures, which exclude Wales and Northern Ireland, show a 44% increase in infections from a week ago, though case numbers have fluctuated over the holidays.

The true number of infections is likely to be much higher, as the Office for National Statistics previously estimated that 2.3 million people were infected with Covid in the week ending December 23.

In England, 42 people died within 28 days of receiving a positive test, with official statistics on deaths and hospitalizations in the four countries being patchy over the holidays.

The news comes as Boris Johnson admitted that the NHS will be under significant “pressure” in the coming weeks as a result of an increase in Covid hospitalizations and staff absences due to the virus.

As a critical incident was declared at a hospital trust in Lincolnshire “due to extreme and unprecedented workforce shortages,” the Prime Minister pledged to “ensure that we look after our NHS in any way that we can.”

According to the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, dangerously low staffing levels have “compromised care across our hospitals” and resulted in “an inability to maintain” services for some patients.

Mr Johnson acknowledged that “there’s no doubt Omicron continues to surge through the country” during a visit to a vaccination center, adding, “I think we’ve got to recognize that the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be considerable in the next couple of weeks, if not more.”

Working collaboratively across the country and moving staff between Trusts, according to Mr Johnson, could alleviate pressures on healthcare settings.

He did, however, indicate that the government would continue with its vaccine campaign and Plan B measures in England, rather than imposing new restrictions on gatherings and mass events, as Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have done.

By Wednesday, when Parliament returns from recess, Mr Johnson will meet with his Cabinet and conduct a review of the current Covid rules for England.

While new restrictions are unlikely, other preventative measures such as face coverings in secondary school classrooms and lateral flow testing for students have been quietly implemented in the last week.

Daily Covid-19 infections: 157,758 new cases as Boris Johnson admits NHS will face ‘considerable pressure’