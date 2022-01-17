Daily Covid-19 infections: 84,429 new cases, with experts predicting that this week will be critical in determining whether Omicron has passed its peak.

Daily Covid-19 infections: 84,429 new cases, with experts predicting that this week will be crucial in determining whether Omicron is past peak.

If the number of cases continues to decline over the next week or so, experts believe it will be a clear sign that “this wave is turning around.”

On Monday, there were 84,429 new Covid-19 infections in the United Kingdom, with experts predicting that the next week’s data will be crucial in determining whether the Omicron wave has peaked since children returned to school.

The figures represent a drop of nearly half from the 141,472 recorded a week ago, and a significant drop from the all-time high of 218,724 set on January 4th.

Due to a technical issue, no data from Scotland was recorded on Sunday, so the figure is slightly inflated.

Meanwhile, according to the most recent data, the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital appears to have stabilized, with 19,345 people in hospital beds across the UK, unchanged from a week ago.

Professor Mike Tildesley of the University of Warwick, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), said it was “pretty clear that the Omicron wave is slowing down,” adding that the latest case figures were “cautiously good news” and that the country could have a “flu-like” relationship with the virus by the end of the year.

“It appears that cases are declining across the country,” Professor Tildesley said on BBC Breakfast, adding, “We had very, very high case numbers throughout late December and early January – we peaked around 200,000 at one point.”

“We appear to have progressed a little further now.”

Hospital admissions remain high, though there is some evidence that they are plateauing or even declining in London, which is cautiously good news.

“I’d say we’ll probably need another week of data to really see the effect of kids going back to school – it’s only been two weeks – but if we continue to see that over the next week or so, I’d be pretty confident that this wave is turning around.”

On Monday, there were 85 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, far fewer than the all-time high of 1,820 seen a year ago.

Dr. David Nabarro is a World Health Organization (WHO) expert.

