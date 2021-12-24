Daily infections of Covid-19: A total of 122,186 people have tested positive, causing holiday plans to fall apart.

Covid-19 daily infections: A total of 122,186 people have tested positive, causing holiday plans to be disrupted.

Another record day for Covid infections has been set on Christmas Eve, with thousands more families facing the prospect of spending the holidays in isolation.

According to Friday’s daily figures, a total of 122,186 people have tested positive for coronavirus, implying that thousands more families will spend the holidays alone.

According to the government’s coronavirus dashboard, positive tests are up from 93,045 a week ago, the latest in a string of all-time highs across the pandemic.

Covid-related deaths are also on the rise, though the 137 deaths reported on Friday are far fewer than the 1,359 daily deaths reported in January during the vaccine’s early days.

In the last week, 680,562 people have tested positive for coronavirus, necessitating a seven-day self-isolation period and disrupting Christmas plans for hundreds of thousands of people across the UK.

The actual number of infections is almost certainly much higher.

According to separate modelling from the Office of National Statistics, an estimated 2.83 per cent of England’s population had Covid in the previous week.

The “sobering” figures showed “really big increases” in Covid-19 cases, according to ONS chief Sir Ian Diamond.

“We put these data out today because they’re rising so quickly,” he said on BBC Radio 4’s World At One program.

“It’s worth noting that these are the highest percentages we’ve seen in England since the survey began in April 2020.”

London is “clearly the epicenter of the Omicron epidemic,” with numbers rising “really steeply,” implying that one in every 20 people in the city had Covid-19.

“There are increases all over England – with the exception of the South West – increases in Wales and Northern Ireland, and Scotland has gone up a little bit,” Sir Ian added.

There will be no daily cases update on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, according to the UK Health Security Agency, because “data availability will vary over the festive period.”

Meanwhile, despite efforts to continue giving jabs over the holiday period, Friday’s figures on booster vaccinations showed a drop in demand, with 605,561 booster vaccinations – down significantly from the 840,038 record set on Thursday.

As part of the holiday season, some vaccine clinics will remain open.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

