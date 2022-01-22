Daily infections of Covid-19: The United Kingdom has recorded 76,807 cases of coronavirus, indicating that the Omicron peak may have passed.

Daily infections of Covid-19: The UK has recorded 76,807 cases of coronavirus, indicating that the Omicron peak may have passed.

Within 28 days after receiving a positive test, another 297 people died.

According to new Government figures, there have been 76,807 new cases of coronavirus in the UK, with 297 deaths.

The seven-day weekly average now stands at 641,929 new cases, down nearly 5% from the previous week.

The figures also bring the total number of deaths in the United Kingdom in the last seven days to 1,888, up 2.4% from the previous period.

For the first time in a month, the UK’s daily cases fell below 100,000, and the numbers have since fallen.

The decrease in Covid cases has fueled speculation that the Omicron wave has peaked.

On Monday, experts said that this week would be crucial in confirming that the variant’s peak had passed.

Professor Mike Tildesley of the University of Warwick, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), even suggested that by the end of the year, the UK might have a “flu-type” relationship with the virus.

However, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) declared a new Omicron sub variant a “variant under investigation” yesterday.

The BA2 variant’s current case numbers are extremely low, with only 53 sequences identified in the UK as of January 10th.

BA2 lacks a unique mutation, and studies in Denmark, where it accounts for roughly half of all Omicron cases, found no difference in hospitalization rates between “original” Omicron and BA2.

The figures come as the government considers eliminating the requirement that all NHS employees receive vaccinations.

Over 70,000 unvaccinated healthcare workers were expected to be fired as a result of the move.

To reduce the spread of coronavirus in hospitals, all staff in patient-facing roles must have two vaccinations starting April 1 or risk being fired.

