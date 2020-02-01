Daily necessities supplies remain stable in Hubei

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Daily necessities supplies in central China’s Hubei Province remained generally stable as of Monday, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Tuesday.

The average wholesale prices of 30 types of vegetables monitored by the MOC in Wuhan, came in at 5.83 yuan per kg on Monday, flat with the level of the previous day.

The city’s rice, edible oil, pork and vegetable reserves remained ample as well, standing at 80,000 tonnes, 20,000 tonnes, 20,000 tonnes and 45,000 tonnes, respectively, the provincial commerce department reported.

To ensure the supply of key products in Hubei Province, which was hit hard by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the MOC has built an efficient supply network of daily necessities across nine provinces in an effort to strengthen inter-provincial cooperation and coordination.