Daily necessities supply to remain stable amid epidemic

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Supply of daily necessities is and will be sufficient with stable prices amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, the country’s top economic planner said Sunday.

The latest official data showed that on Feb. 8 the retail prices of rice, flour and cooking oil in 36 major cities were virtually flat as before the Spring Festival holiday, Chen Da, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told a press conference Sunday.

Pork prices edged up and then eased, while egg prices remained stable with a downward trend and prices of 15 vegetables dropped 10 percentage points over the peak on Jan. 30.

Chen expected generally stable prices of major daily necessities and said enhanced efforts will be made to address shortages of certain products in certain places.