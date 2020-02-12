Daily novel coronavirus pneumonia cases drop outside epicenter province

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — China’s new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia outside Hubei Province, where the epicenter city of Wuhan is located, has been dropping for four consecutive days, according to data released by the National Health Commission.

A total of 558 new confirmed cases were reported on Friday outside Hubei.

The numbers of new confirmed cases in these provinces during the past days were 890 (Monday), 731 (Tuesday), 707 (Wednesday) and 696 (Thursday).

The commission received reports of 3,399 new confirmed cases and 86 deaths on Friday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.