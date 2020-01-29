Daimler 2019 profit down by half on additional expenses

FRANKFURT, Jan 22 – German luxury car maker Daimler on Wednesday warned that its 2019 earnings before interest and tax slumped to 5.6 billion euros ($6.2 billion) from 11.1 billion euros a year earlier.

Daimler said that following its preliminary assessment, 2019 expenses for ongoing governmental and court proceedings relating to Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles amount to 1.1-1.5 billion euros, impacting its core Mercedes-Benz Cars unit, which are not yet included in the preliminary figure.

Daimler shares initially fell, then turned positive and were up 2% at 0822 GMT.

The carmaker said that it expects return on sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars to slump to 4% in 2019, compared to 7.8% in 2018, while it would decrease to minus 15.9% from plus 2.3% at its vans unit and to 6.1% from 7.2% at its trucks unit.

