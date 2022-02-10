Daisy Goodwin, a Victoria writer, believes that national service should be reinstated, but that young people should be required to work in the UK’s TV and film industries.

Daisy Goodwin, a Victoria writer, believes that national service should be reinstated, but that young people should be required to work in the UK’s television and film industries.

Amazon Prime has signed a multi-million-pound deal with Pinewood Studios’ Shepperton Studios, which produces movies and television shows.

Oliver, Alien, and Mary Poppins Returns were all made in the UK, and the deal includes nine sound stages, workshops, and 450,000 square feet of space, making the Surrey hub the world’s second-largest film studio.

The agreement follows a record-breaking year for UK film and television production, with £6 billion invested and Chancellor Rishi Sunak stating that it will “drive growth and create thousands of jobs.”

Daisy Goodwin, the founder of Silver River Productions and the writer of the ITV hit Victoria, explains why the United Kingdom is quickly becoming the new Hollywood.

‘THE TV industry in the United Kingdom is booming like it’s never been before.

Despite the challenges of producing television in a Covid world, there is a huge appetite for drama, and the United Kingdom is the place to make it.

The amount of money spent on the industry has nearly doubled since the outbreak.

The British Film Institute estimates that the film industry now employs more people than the steel and coal industries combined.

We all watch more television than ever before, and it shapes our small talk and even our dating profiles: Are you a Breaking Bad or Downton Abbey fan?

But how often do we acknowledge it as one of our great economic triumphs?

In 2013, the UK spent around £400 million on high-end television drama.

It is now valued at approximately £4 billion.

According to the BFI, this surge in production has resulted in the creation of 200,000 new jobs.

And, thanks to a multi-million-pound deal with Shepperton Studios, more job opportunities are on the way.

Actors, directors, and writers like me aren’t the only ones who can get these jobs.

Electricians, carpenters, drivers, caterers, accountants, make-up artists, and even honey-wagon operatives (movie speak for mobile toilets) are all needed by a television crew.

A television set is similar to an army in that it must be completely self-contained and capable of setting up camp anywhere.

The industry is one of the most powerful forces in this country for “leveling up.”

The majority of filming takes place outside of London’s exorbitant costs; for example, we shot the ITV series Victoria in an aircraft hangar in East Yorkshire.

The majority of Game of Thrones was shot in Northern Ireland.

Cornwall and the South West were the settings for Poldark.

Bath was used to film Bridgerton, Netflix’s most popular drama.

These productions not only bring money and jobs to the areas where they film, but they also bring tourism as fans visit the locations used in their favorite shows.

Companies like Bad Wolf, the creators of His Dark Materials,

