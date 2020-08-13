Dak Prescott Stays Committed To Dallas Cowboys Despite Contract Fiasco

Dak Prescott is not losing his sleep over the thwarted negotiation to secure a long-term deal with the Dallas Cowboys. Entering his fifth season with the franchise, the star quarterback is keeping his commitment to the team as he remains upbeat about his future amidst the contract debacle.

Prescott aired his thoughts nearly a month after the July 15 franchise-tag deadline where he and the Cowboys failed to reach an agreement. Talks won’t resume until the end of the upcoming season, but the 27-year-old is taking the matter professionally.

“Business is business, and once I’m in the locker room and part of what’s going on now, I don’t focus too much about the future,” Prescott said, per NBC Sports. “It’s more about today.”

The former Mississippi State QB is not agonized by the waiting game as he does not see himself playing for another organization besides the team that drafted him in 2016.

“So with that being said, I’m excited to be a Dallas Cowboy. I’ve been a fan of this organization. I’ve been a fan of this program for years. I love every bit of the opportunity and the platform that I get to be the quarterback here. I love this team.

“I’m excited about what we can do and accomplish this year. No frustration as far as that. Once again, I believe something will get done, and I also believe I’ll be a Dallas Cowboy for the rest of my career.

“There are reasons probably it didn’t get done from both sides.”

Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the stalled negotiation was caused by the bizarre offseason conditions brought about by the present pandemic. With the NFL affected financially by the crisis, the 77-year-old said coming up with a “generational-type of contract” would not be as easy as it used to be.

“Dak is outstanding. He’s probably one of the top people that I’ve been around for his age and his cumulative experience,” said Jones. “We think he’s outstanding. We think he’s our quarterback of the future. We just couldn’t get together at this particular time.

“I think it’s easily worth nothing that a lot of people this year in the franchise mode didn’t get together. One of the biggest reasons is the backdrop of COVID. One of the biggest reasons is the economic issue. I’ve just spent weeks and weeks, a part of this rasp voice on the phone, talking with the NFL and the players association, working through the economic consequences, and candidly, nobody knows what’s going to be there next year or next year or the next year.”

Prescott is set to break the bank this season with a $31.4 million expected payday under the one-year franchise tender – a salary that is nearly $28 million more than what he earned in his first four seasons in the league.