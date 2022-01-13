Dakar is quickly establishing itself as a test bed for future technologies such as sustainable fuels.

It’s a lot of fun playing DAKAR.

It is, along with the Isle of Man TT, the most bizarre motorsport event on the planet.

To win, you’ll need skill, guts, and a little luck as you race through sandstorms and camel herds in the vast desert for hours on end.

Then you repeat the process the next day.

The next day, and the day after that.

For the next 12 days.

But, as much as a test of a driver’s mettle, Dakar is quickly becoming a test-bed for future tech.

In their Hunter buggy, a small company called Prodrive is using a 3.5-liter V6 from a Ford GT supercar.

Isn’t it thirsty?

It’s actually the greenest car on the grid because it runs on generation two biofuel, which reduces CO2 emissions by 80% when compared to gasoline. The main ingredient is agricultural waste.

Furthermore, there is no degradation in performance.

Alternatively, range.

It’s also not exorbitantly priced.

My main point is that you can put this fuel in a Ford Fiesta right now. I hope Boris and his cronies are reading this.

Politicians should have explored this eco fuel before telling us to buy a car with a plug, rather than pushing families into expensive EVs that don’t suit everyone.

“Take your average electric car, it’s about 70,000 miles before you offset the CO2 that was produced to make it,” said David Lapworth, technical director at Prodrive.

“And even then, it’s not as green as you might think because we still use coal-fired power plants to generate electricity.”

Sustainable fuels are the fastest way to win, and millions of cars on our roads could benefit right now.”

That isn’t to say that Lapworth isn’t pro-EV.

He simply believes that world leaders “have everything a**e about face.”

“If the world were run by engineers, scientists, mathematicians, and the like, you’d say, ‘Right, power stations first,'” he said.

“Because power plants emit 75% of CO2, and power plants provide the energy for steel mills and factories, we need to convert those first.”

“Then we can move forward with electric cars and LED lighting because they won’t produce a lot of CO2 in the first place.”

“There’s nothing wrong with the world transitioning to electric vehicles.

They’re an excellent option.

They are extremely effective.

But it’ll be a long journey.

And they’re ignoring the fact that there are other, more immediate options.”

To put it in context, Prodrive estimates that it will save 28 tons of CO2 per year…

