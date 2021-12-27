Jean-Marc Vallée, the director of Dallas Buyers Club, died unexpectedly at the age of 58.

Jean-Marc Vallée, the Oscar winner for Dallas Buyers Club, died in his cabin outside of Quebec City at the age of 58.

Following the news of Jean-Marc Vallée’s death at the weekend, tributes have been paid to the award-winning director and producer.

Bumble Ward, the 58-year-old director of the Emmy-winning HBO hit series Big Little Lies, died in his cabin outside Quebec City on Sunday, according to his representative.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Mr Vallée directed Emily Blunt in The Young Victoria in 2009, and after Dallas Buyers Club, starring Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto and earning six Academy Award nominations, including best picture, he became a sought-after name in Hollywood.

In the last decade, he directed stars like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, and Jake Gyllenhaal, and was praised for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Mr Vallée’s long-time producing partner Nathan Ross paid tribute to him and confirmed his death.

“Jean-Marc represented creativity, authenticity, and a willingness to try new things,” Mr Ross said.

“He was a true artist as well as a generous and loving person.

Everyone who worked with him saw his talent and vision.

“To me, he was a friend, creative partner, and older brother.”

The maestro will be greatly missed, but it is comforting to know that his beautiful style and influential work will live on.”

Cameron Bailey, the chief executive of the Toronto International Film Festival, was among the high-profile figures from the film industry who took to Twitter to pay tribute to the director.

I can’t believe what I’m hearing.

Jean-Marc Vallée was a prodigious talent who was the only filmmaker to open and close the Toronto International Film Festival (DEMOLITION and THE YOUNG VICTORIA, respectively).

His fire will be missed. https:t.coMCrHJQJvGg

Senator René Cormier, an independent from New Brunswick, Canada, tweeted: “Huge loss for the Canadian film industry.”

We are speechless in the wake of the unexpected death of filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée.

His immense contribution is a priceless and inspiring legacy.”

Fans praised the director on Twitter as well, with one claiming that Mr Vallée’s “best was yet to come.”

Two unique television shows are Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects.

His storytelling abilities, as well as his ability to convey themes and interpret emotions, were all exceptional.

Jean-Marc Valle, may you rest in peace; your best days were yet to come.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Jean-Marc Vallée: Dallas Buyers Club director has died suddenly aged 58

Can’t believe it. Jean-Marc Vallée was a prodigious talent, and the only filmmaker to both open (DEMOLITION) and close (THE YOUNG VICTORIA) the Toronto International Film Festival. I’ll miss his fire. https://t.co/MCrHJQJvGg — Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) December 27, 2021