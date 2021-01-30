Dallas Moore’s 50 points help Guangzhou beat Shanxi in CBA

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Dallas Moore scored 50 points with seven three-pointers to lift the Guangzhou Loong Lions over the Shanxi Loongs 114-100 in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Saturday.

Point guard Chen Yingjun had 12 points, five rebounds and eight assists for Guangzhou. Shanxi shooter Yuan Shuai had a team-high 23 points, and rookie Zhang Ning added 19 points from the substitutes’ bench.

With Center Zheng Zhun’s jump-shot and three-pointer, the two sides tied at 18 in the first quarter.

Moore snatched 13 and 22 points in the following two quarters to help Guangzhou enlarge the lead to 12 points.

Shanxi’s foreign players had a poor showing this game. Ricardo Ledo only had seven points with 15 shots. Center Eric Moreland had eight points and five rebounds, far below his season average of 15.5 points and 12.8 rebounds.

In the last quarter, Shanxi tried hard to fight back, but they could not stop the fluent attacks of Guangzhou on the way to their 6th straight loss.

“Our players were able to carry out the tactics well, but the shooting rate and offensive efficiency were not good,” said Shanxi coach Ding Wei.

“We behaved well tonight and we had better rebounds and defense,” said Guangzhou coach Guo Shiqiang.

Guangzhou will take on Sichuan in the next round, while Shanxi is to face Xinjiang. Enditem